High Prairie assists Winter Light-Up

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A popular activity for High Prairie Winter Light-Up will have a new location.

Visits with Santa Claus will take place at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre at Light-Up on Dec. 1. instead of the fire hall. Firefighters are busy with other commitments that weekend and resources will be stretched too thin to supervise the hall during the visit.

High Prairie town council responded to a request from the High Prairie Community Beautification Association to cover the cost the rental fee of $232.01.

At its regular meeting Oct. 10, council approved a sponsorship grant in that amount to Beautification.

The association presented four options to council.

“Beautification can handle the payment of rent in four ways,” association chair Chris Clegg wrote to council.

The association proposed four options, that: