Héritage to honour grads June 26

Richard Froese

South Peace News

More people will be able to attend graduation festivities than first expected at École Héritage in Falher on June 26.



Larger gatherings are allowed in the updated restrictions in the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We’ve adjusted the times and number of participants,” principal Nicole Walliser says.



New maximum numbers comply with health orders of Alberta Health Services, she says.



A total of 13 graduates will be honoured in various activities in the afternoon.



“This is the official graduation ceremony and celebration,” Walliser says.



Schools with larger graduation classes have postponed ceremonies at this time because health orders prohibit larger gatherings.



Several activities for Héritage have been planned for the afternoon, some for just graduates and parents and others for the community to celebrate the students.



The schedule of activities includes:

1:15 p.m. Students in formal wear will promenade around the Villa Beauséjour and École Héritage for parents and graduates only.

2 p.m. Indoor Mass at Église Ste. Anne will held for graduates and immediate family and invited dignitaries to a maximum 100 people. Students will wear cap and gown. A certificate ceremony will be held at the church following mass. CSNO Supt. Brigitte Kropielnicki will address the graduates, who will received their certificates from the principal and CSNO.

3:30 p.m. Student biographies will be presented in the school gymnasium for immediate family and invited guests to a maximum 100 people. The presentation can be seen on a live feed on Facebook.

5 p.m. Graduates will be on parade through the streets of Falher. Each graduate will ride a decorated golf cart starting and ending at École Héritage. Families will be scattered along the parade route.

After the parade, graduates will receive a video montage containing all the formal speeches usually given at the ceremony.



That will include CSNO Supt. Brigitte Kropielnicki; CSNO board chair Sylvianne Maisonneuve, l’ACFA bursary awards, school council president, honoured guests Janie Trudeau and James Bazan-Lindsay, the principal, the parent speech and the graduate speech.