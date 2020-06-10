Héritage Class of 2020 celebration June 26

Richard Froese

South Peace News

École Héritage in Falher will host graduation ceremonies in two weeks.



The school will honour 13 students on June 26, principal Nicole Walliser says.



“This is the official graduation ceremony and celebration,” says Walliser.



Schools with large classes are prohibited from hosting official ceremonies at this time because health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic prohibit gatherings of more that 15 people indoors and 50 people outdoors and require social distancing of six feet.



Several activities for Héritage are planned for the afternoon, some for just graduates and parents and others for the community to celebrate the students.



The schedule of activities includes:

1 p.m. Students in formal wear will parade outdoors around the Villa Beauséjour and École Héritage for parents and graduates only.

1:40 p.m. Indoor Mass at Église Ste. Anne will held for graduates and parents only, principal and priest.

Students will wear cap and gown.

Students will wear cap and gown. 2:15 p.m. A certificate ceremony is set for the school parking lot.

Students will be presented a certificate of completion from the Conseil scolaire du Nord-Ouest school board and École Héritage presented by the principal.

Students will wear cap and gown at the ceremony for parents and graduates only.

Students will be presented a certificate of completion from the Conseil scolaire du Nord-Ouest school board and École Héritage presented by the principal. Students will wear cap and gown at the ceremony for parents and graduates only. 3 p.m. Student biographies will be presented in the school gymnasium for graduates and principal only.

The presentation can be seen on a live feed on Facebook.

The presentation can be seen on a live feed on Facebook. 4:30 p.m. Graduates will be on parade through the streets of Falher.

Each graduate will ride a decorated golf cart starting and ending at École Héritage.

Families will be scattered along the parade route.

After the parade, graduates will receive a video montage containing all the formal speeches usually given at the ceremony.



That will include CSNO Supt. Brigitte Kropielnicki; CSNO board chair Sylvianne Maisonneuve, l’ACFA bursary awards, school council president, honoured guests Janie Trudeau and James Bazan-Lindsay, the principal, the parent speech and the graduate speech.