Here’s what Stage North has cooked up for you!

The Stage North 2023 – 24 Season is ready to go!

Welcome to an exciting variety of country, contemporary Americano, jazz, Celtic, folk, and blues music!

Stage North is a volunteer group that believes live performances enrich our lives and enhance our mental health. The quality of life in Slave Lake and region is increased when arts activities are available, especially when they are so accessible and affordable! Platinum sponsors this year are Whitecap Chevrolet Buick GMC, Stingray’s Boom FM, Alberta Foundation for the Arts, and Slave Lake Super 8.

Following are the six shows!

The season kicks off on Oct. 28 with popular country artist Trevor Panczak, presenting a tribute to Don Williams he calls “The Genius of the Gentle Giant”. Trevor’s rich baritone voice is a perfect match for Williams’ music! If you like country, you will love this! Second in the series on Nov. 25 is Andrew Allen, a natural-born entertainer with an exceptional voice and limitless energy. He has been on stage with Bruno Mars, One Republic, Andy Grammer, Train, and the Barenaked Ladies. He has 10 hits in Canada, and has written with the likes of Meghan Trainor, John Legend, and Beyoncé to name a few. His songs have been featured in shows, including ‘A Dog’s Way Home’, ‘Abduction’, ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘Bringing Up Bates’. We can’t wait to share his music with you! After Christmas, we present the Tina Hartt Trio on Jan. 27. Tina will sing original material, French chansons, and popular jazz standards. Her rich voice and engaging personality will make for a lovely night out. The McDades are playing on March 2, presenting original tunes and traditional songs in the style of an east-coast kitchen party. These performers are winners of Juno, and Canadian Folk Music awards. On April 6, the Jeffrey Straker Trio will entertain us with energetic piano virtuosity and clever lyrics. Jeffrey transports his listeners into the small towns and rural landscapes of Canada with his wonderful storytelling. Samantha King and her band finish off the season with a bang on May 4. Get ready to be blown away by her huge voice and limitless energy as the band rocks out a selection of blues influenced by country and rock. King does some fantastic cover tunes, too. She has performed with Molly Ringwald, Serena Ryder, and Terri Clark, and has been seen on the stage of major festivals.

This year, Stage North is offering a season ticket price to save you money. Each adult ticket is $40, but all six shows can be purchased for $200 (less for seniors). Tickets can be purchased online at www.stagenorth.org; but if you want to save Visa and ticket fees, go to The Source, the Slave Lake Library or Distractions, and pay cash. Gift certificates are available as well, and kids 12 years and under are free.

In addition to the regular series, Stage North is hosting an Old-Fashioned Christmas Coffeehouse on Sunday, Dec. 10, with all profits donated to Santa’s Anonymous. They are looking for items for their silent auction for this event. Stay tuned!

So get up off that couch, call a couple of friends, and join Stage North for an evening out. All of their regular season shows this year are on Saturdays, and they take place at the Legacy Centre, where the Elks provide a cash bar service for each show.

For more information about the shows, group ticket rates, or booking a table for your night out, contact either Karen (805-0367) or Ellen (805-4346). Stage North information can also be found on their website, on Facebook, or on Instagram.