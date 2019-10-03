Henihan wins seat on McLennan council

Tom Henihan

71 votes tops the polls

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Tom Henihan is the new councillor for the Town of McLennan.



The former reporter with the Smoky River Express topped the polls in a byelection Sept. 26.



Unofficial results were posted on the town’s website by returning officer Lorraine Willier.



Henihan received 71 votes, followed by former town CAO Tammy Stout [24] and Shirley Ominayak [16].



Henihan has been a resident of McLennan for seven years.



He says his experience as a reporter and contacts in the community will help him on council.



“Through those conversations, I have acquired a sense of people’s concerns and expectations and that knowledge could be useful in representing the community on council,” Henihan said in his candidate profile in the Express on Sept. 4.



He will complete the current council term until the next municipal elections in October 2021.