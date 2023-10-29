Helping ‘Light-Up’ the town! October 29, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 The High Prairie Community Beautification Association received a donation of $5,000 on Oct. 20 from the Twice is Nice Boutique Society for the High Prairie Winter Light-Up. Sitting, left-right, are Twice is Nice secretary-treasurer Barb Arseneault, Beautification president Chris Clegg and Twice is Nice president Diana Oliver. Standing in the back, left-right, are board directors Marie Brulotte, Len Brulotte and Patty Janz. Twice is Nice values the opportunity to support the community. “Our board and volunteers are happy to light up lives in the community in many different ways,” Oliver says. Light-Up is scheduled for Dec. 1. Oliver also announced the store will change hours starting Jan. 1, 2024 when Twice is Nice will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Currently, the store is open Wednesdays from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email