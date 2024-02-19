Heart River requisitions more money

Heart River Foundation needs more money and it is the taxpayers who will be footing the bill.

McLennan town council heard at its Feb. 12 meeting that Heart River is requisitioning $14,786 from McLennan this year, up $1,044 from last year. It is a 7.6 per cent increase from 2023 for McLennan taxpayers.

Council has no choice but to pay the money and received the requisition for information.

Mayor Jason Doris noted that the M.D. of Greenview pays 57 per cent of the total requisition. McLennan’s share is miniscule compared to the overall requisition amongst member municipalities.