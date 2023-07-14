Heart River planning Pleasantview addition grand opening Aug. 11

Pleasantview Lodge at High Prairie celebrates the grand opening of its addition of 20 enhanced living apartments on Aug. 11.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Heart River Foundation has set a grand opening of its new residential apartments and upgraded courtyard at High Prairie Pleasantview Lodge for Aug. 11.

A short ceremony will start at 11 a.m. followed by tours at 11:30 a.m., Heart River CAO Lindsay Pratt says.

“We want to celebrate both the official opening of the apartments and the great support from the community to help us enhance the courtyard,” Pratt says.

“We encourage the community to come out and see what a beautiful complex we have.”

The grand opening coincides with Pleasantview’s summer music jamboree held each year on the second Friday in August.

“We always get a good turnout for the jamboree, so we thought it would be good just to add to it,” Pratt says.

Heart River board chair Myrna Lanctot and Pratt will speak briefly about the project at the ribbon-cutting.

“The board has a vision to supply flexible seniors’ housing for the region and to see it come to life is very satisfying,” Pratt says.

“With the building full, it verifies the high need we have been talking about for years.”

Heart River is also appreciative for the donations for the upgraded courtyard.

“We have tried to build a courtyard area to help the seniors live a more active and healthy lifestyle and I think we have accomplished that.

“It was all made possible with donations and a huge amount of volunteer help.”

A free barbecue lunch starts at noon followed by an afternoon of music at 1 p.m. for everyone wanting to attend.