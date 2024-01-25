Healthcare meetings set for Peace River, Falher and Slave Lake, but not High Prairie

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Falher and Peace River have been chosen for public engagement sessions as the provincial government consults citizens to help shape the future of the healthcare system.

The sessions are an opportunity for open conversations about challenges, solutions and innovations that will help build a stronger health- care system, says a government news release dated Jan. 16.

People interested in attending a session are encouraged to register on the government website at gov.ab.ca and click on Refocusing Health Care in Alberta.

Local sessions are scheduled at Falher on March 12 from 3-5 p.m. and Peace River on March 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A session is also set for Slave Lake on Feb. 15 from 9-11 a.m.

Peace River MLA and Mental Health and Addiction Minister Dan Williams says views and ideas are valuable to meet the needs of citizens.

“As we build a system focused on recovery, ongoing engagement will ensure the best care for those facing mental health challenges or suffering from the deadly disease of addiction,” Williams says.

“Our government will continue to partner with those delivering services for people in need.”

Comments and experiences expressed by citizens will help create a more effective health- care system that serves Albertans when and where they need it, Minister Adriana LaGrange says.

“Ensuring Albertans and their families have a healthcare system that is responsive and reliable is critical,” LaGrange says.

“That’s why it’s important we have these face-to-face conversations with frontline workers, patients and caregivers about the challenges that exist and how we can build a stronger healthcare system that serves current and future needs of Albertans.”

Williams, LaGrange, Central Peace – Notley MLA Todd Loewen and Lesser Slave Lake MLA Scott Sinclair will attend sessions in their riding wherever possible.

Sessions will also be attended by Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon and Martin Long, parliamentary secretary for rural health.

On tour, 44 sessions are scheduled in different communities from Jan. 23 to March 15.

Dedicated engagements will also be held with Indigenous leaders and other healthcare partners.

LaGrange will also visit hospital and acute-care facilities during the engagement series and into the spring.

She will hear first hand from clinical staff and frontline workers as she works to identify ways to make both short-term and long-term improvements to healthcare service in Alberta.

About 10,000 people participated in six virtual town hall sessions.

More than 16,000 healthcare workers and Albertans have provided comments through online engagement tools as of Jan. 16.

Further engagement plans will be announced in the coming weeks.

Regularly updated information about new and ongoing engagement is available online on the “Shape the way” page.