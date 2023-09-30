Hawken leaves Big Lakes County

Big Lakes County has bid farewell to one of its administrative department directors.

Brett Hawken resigned as director of community and protective services, with his final day of work on Sept. 15. He accepted a position with the Town of Cochrane as director of life services starting Oct. 2.

Hawken first joined Big Lakes as a municipal intern under the Alberta Community Partnership program of Alberta Municipal Affairs, starting April 15, 2019. His term was extended for a second year after the council received a letter from municipal affairs on Feb. 12, 2020. He became the director of community and protective service in April 2020.

Council has not posted the position on its website nor on the job board of the Rural Municipalities of Alberta.