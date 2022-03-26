Haubrich named HPSD’s Edwin Parr nominee

High Prairie School Division has selected its nominee for the Edwin Parr Award for the top first-year teacher in the province.

At its monthly meeting March 15, the board nominated Cara Haubrich of C.J. Schurter School in Slave Lake as the nominee for the award, presented by the Alberta School Boards Association.

The announcement was made March 17.

Meagan Aubin, a teacher at Ecole Routhier School in Falher, and Ryan Haines, a teacher at Roland Michener Secondary School in Slave Lake, were other candidates.