“Happy trails to you!”

Grouard – Peace River Trail Net Society hosted its annual Trail Day at Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park on Aug. 20. Society president Lawrence Sahlin led the walk to Cut Bank Point on the north shore of Lesser Slave Lake as part of the Trans Canada Trail. “Our local portion of the trail takes us through boreal forest and along the path of the First Nation, fur traders, missionaries and settlers who travelled the area before the railroads and highway we know today,” Sahlin says. Many of the people used the original trail in the 1860s to travel north during the great Gold Rush.

Hikers enjoyed the hike and the natural scenery on the Cut Bank Trail. Left-right, are society president Lawrence Sahlin, Rachel Sahlin and society treasurer John Chapman.