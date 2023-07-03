Happy retirement, Mr. Lamoureux! July 3, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 High Prairie St. Andrew’s School honoured longtime principal Marc Lamoureux, left, who retires June 28. Lamoureux was presented special gifts at a school assembly June 19 from students in kindergarten to Grade 6. Gifts were presented by vice-principal Joanne Lasher, right. Lamoureux received a T-shirt with fingerprints from all students from K-6, two scrapbooks of photos of Lamoureux with staff and students over years and artwork and writings from elementary students. Lamoureux served as principal for 21 1/2 years and was on staff at St. Andrew’s for 31 years. Before he became principal, he was the vice-principal and a teacher. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email