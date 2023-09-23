Happy Anniversary, Louise! September 23, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Louise Owens, left, celebrated 20 years as owner of High Prairie A&W with a cake and giveaways Sept. 13. Cutting the cake to give to customers is longtime employee Cynthia Pichay. Owens assumed ownership officially on Sept. 3, 2003. Owens had a similar celebration 10 years ago and says “High Prairie has been really supportive and been a great place. I have great customers.” Randy Anderson and Dwayne Taylor opened High Prairie A&W on Oct. 20, 1997 and celebrated its grand opening Feb. 28, 1998. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email