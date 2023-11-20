Happy 50th and many more!

The McLennan Golden Age Club (Centre) celebrated its 50th anniversary with an open house and cake Nov. 4. The centre opened in 1973 at the old McLennan Fire Hall at the location it sits today after the club first met in the basement of the Catholic church. In 1976, the club signed a 20-year lease for $1 a year with town council. Since that time there have been two additions. In 1976, the first addition and renovation occurred and members moved in the next year with a grand opening held in May 1978. The second was in 1997 with an opening held in 1998. The 40-seat centre hosts many activities and is available for rent. It has a full service kitchen and pool room.

The Town of McLennan brought greetings for the occasion. Left-right are Golden Age Club president Yvonne Johnson, deputy mayor Maggie Gervais, and councillors Yvonne Sawchyn and Margaret Jacob.

Past and current McLennan Golden Age Club members pose at the open house. Left-right are Norma Soboloski, Paul Dubrule, Rolande Dubrule, Cecile Dickner, Diann Rondeau, Pierette L’abbe, Uclide Bisson and Adele Bisson (sitting).