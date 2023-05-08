Hands-on programs offered to schools

Kate Lovsin,

Watershed Coordinator,

Lesser Slave Watershed Council,

Big Lakes County ALUS Coordinator.

Most people are surprised to find out we offer free education programs for people of all ages.

Education and outreach are one of the main goals here at the Lesser Slave Watershed Council. We work to share information and resources to all the residents of the watershed, from Slave Lake to High Prairie to Swan Hills.

Over the next few weeks, we will be very busy with classrooms across the watershed delivering curriculum linked programs alongside the Lesser Slave Forest Education Society (LSFES) and some of our own programs like X-Stream Science!

Some of the most popular programs with the LSFES with students in Grade 3 and Grade 5. We bring students into a wetland and collect insects for hands-on learning, play games and enjoy nature! All the field trips have stations where students explore the science curriculum in different ways.

One of our most popular field trips is our X-Stream Science program, which is available to junior and senior high students! There are two versions of this program: one geared toward Grade 8 students and a higher level for senior high groups! This is a field-based program that incorporates experiential learning to show the connections between nature, land use practices, and water quality. Through three stations, students assess the health of the bank vegetation, and the land uses that surround the field trip site, learn the connections between insects in the water and water quality, and measure the chemical characteristics of water like temperature, dissolved oxygen and pH.

For the older grades, there is a classroom component where students take the data they collected in the field and dive deeper to understand the bigger picture.

It is incredible to help kids learn about the world around them!

Not all our work is with traditional classrooms! We work with different youth groups, after-school programs, and interested groups to work to share information to people of all backgrounds.

If you are interested in having a presentation, get in touch. If we can make a connection to the natural world, land stewardship, we can work with you to build a program (if one doesn’t already exist)! Email

coordinator@lswc.ca or call 780-523-9800!

Bursary available

We also have our annual Elliott & Rosche Memorial Bursary of $1,000 up for grabs! The bursary was developed to help make post-secondary education for the sciences more accessible to students in the area! Students can apply until June 1 and the winner will have the chance to double the funds with support from the Northern Alberta Development Council.

The application, criteria and information about the bursary are available on our website at www.lswc.ca/memorial_bursary

Follow the Lesser Slave Watershed Council on social media to stay up-to-date with our free events and programs happening across the watershed! Stay tuned for more information about summer pop-up events, day camp activities, information and resources, and the return of the EnviroQuest Camp in Slave Lake in partnership with the LSFES and the Boreal Centre for Bird Conservation.