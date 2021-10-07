Halloween contest tradition continues

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Do you make an effort to celebrate Halloween in a ‘spook’ta-cular way?

Once again, the Town of High Prairie is hosting its Halloween decorating contest in October.

Councillor Donna Deynaka brought forth the matter at council’s Sept 28 meeting and asked if it was proceeding after legislative clerk Nancy Tancowny left. She was the one spearheading the contest by looking after organizational details along with senior peace officer Alan Bloom, who handed out awards.

“Are we moving ahead again?” asked Deynaka.

CAO Rod Risling replied administration was moving ahead with details to be announced.

“I can’t see why we wouldn’t do it,” said Mayor Brian Panasiuk.

This year will mark the sixth year the contest is held. In past years, two categories were included: Traditional Display [scary, haunting and stylish], and Modern Display [elegant and stylish]. Only the front of the house qualifies for prizes, no interior or backyard. Winners were chosen by most “likes” on the Town’s Facebook page.