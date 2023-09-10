Half century of volunteering recognized

Olive Larson throws a ball at some milk bottles at the children’s games at the Kinuso Fall Fair on Aug. 26. In the background, left-right, are Will Ning, Aspen Larson and Ryder Churchill.

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

Kinuso area residents have been volunteering for many years as indicated by two 50th anniversary celebrations for community groups in the hamlet.

In 1973, the Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society (CSLAS) and the Kinuso and District Senior Citizens Friendship Club were founded. Volunteers have kept these organizations going for the last 50 years.

To celebrate, on Aug. 25-26 CSLAS brought back the Kinuso Fall Fair, which had not happened for a while. The fair started with children’s activities and a family dance on Friday and ended with a steak supper and adult-only dance on Saturday.

In-between were many fair favourites including a pancake breakfast, children’s games, a bench show, and farmers’ market.

On Aug. 26, two other groups joined the fun. Swan River First Nation held a rodeo at the Swan River Lucky Sound Rodeo Grounds in the afternoon.

The seniors club runs the Kinuso Seniors Centre. It held a free tea on Aug. 26 to celebrate.

At the Kinuso Farmer’s Market, Shawna Norris, from Airdrie, sold her stained glass, glued glass and water colour. Norris grew up in the Lesser Slave Lake area.

Kennedy Seghers, left, and Elena Nanooch show off their facepaint while waiting for a game at the children’s carnival on Aug. 26.

The Faust Fire Department held a pancake breakfast on Aug. 26 as part of the Kinuso Fall Fair. Proceeds went toward building a splash park in Faust. Left to right are Ken MacEachern, Trinity Zatorski, and Marley Zatorski.

Carrots at the bench show. Deb Strickland won first place. Tara Hedrich was second, with the multi-coloured ones.

Melanie McLaughlin won first prize in the professionally quilted category at the bench show.

Six children entered the mud pie competition at the bench show. The two with red ribbons were the winners. Gabriel Hedrich made the one on the left. Sawyer Reade made the one on the right.

The Kinuso Farmer’s Market switched its weekend to coincide with the Kinuso Fall Fair on Aug. 26. Janel Harder, from Grande Prairie, sold house plants which she grows in her home.