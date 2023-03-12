GWC helps Coyote Acres 4-H! March 12, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 The Golden Walleye Classic (GWC) Committee made a $4,000 donation to the Coyote Acres 4-H Club from High Prairie March 1. Money came from funds left over from previous Golden Walleye Classics. Left-right are GWC chairman Ken Sperling, Coyote Acres vice-president Carley Cox, Coyote Acres secretary Gillian Blackhurst, and GWC secretary-treasurer Mariah Herben. The money will be used to help offset cots for Coyote Acres 4-H Club Achievement Day at the High Prairie Agriplex Saturday, May 26. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email