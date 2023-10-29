Gust new Nampa principal

Hayden Gust

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Nampa Public School welcomes Hayden Gust as the new principal.

He is the only new person on staff tis year.

Gust also teaches Science in Grades 3-4, Social Studies in Grades 5-6 and Math in Grades 5-6.

He comes to Nampa after teaching Grades 7-12 for 10 years with a focus in high school Science, mostly Physics and also Math.

Gust previously taught in Peace River at Glenmary School and Peace River High School.

Last year, he was a teacher for the PRSD virtual education program for many of the small communities in the area.

Gust plans to schedule some special events at the K-6 school that doesn’t have any extra-curricular sports.

Gust grew up in Peace River and has been active in the community, including hockey and football.

Gust graduated from the University of Alberta with a Master of Education in 2022 and a Bachelor of Education in 2003.