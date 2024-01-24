Gun and Sportsman Show returning to High Prairie

The 21st annual High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show is scheduled to return April 20-21. Above, One young High Prairie family enjoys animal pelts with Alberta Fish and Wildlife at the 2023 gun show. Left-right, are Max MacLachlan, Belinda MacLachlan, son Cole MacLachlan, 3, and Fish and Wildlife officer Xander Kipling.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The 21st annual High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show returns April 20-21 at the Sports Palace, the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre and the High Prairie Curling Rink.

“We expect another full house of vendors,” says Darrell Basarab, who chairs the organizing committee of the High Prairie Fish and Game Association.

“We sent out invitations and registration to past vendors and we have already have received good response including several new vendors to add to the variety.”

Filled the capacity, the three venues feature 150 vendors and 400 tables.

“We also expect 4,000-5,000 visitors over the weekend,” Basarab says.

“It’s for recreation and fun.”

He says the event has become one of the biggest gun shows in the province and growing more popular.

“We’ve sold out the past seven or eight years,” Basarab says.

The show features a variety of recreation, all-terrain vehicles, lawn and garden products and local businesses and organizations.

Last year, 50 vendors were located in the gun room in the Buchanan Centre, the Artisans’ Market in the curling rink and causeway featured 60 vendors, including crafters and home-based businesses while the Sports Palace included 40 vendors.

Vendors will come from all over Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, Basarab says.

Organizers will soon start to canvass for sponsorships and prizes for raffles and a silent auction.

The popular gun raffle will also return where three guns will be given away.

Last year, the 50/50 draw hit a record $10,000 on the first day with $5,000 for the winner.

A banquet with a barbecue supper is scheduled for April 20 at the Edmo Peyre Hall at the High Prairie Pro Rodeo Grounds.

“We use that as our opportunity to thank all our sponsors and volunteers,” Basarab says.

“Without that support, we wouldn’t be able to host the event.”

For more information, phone Basarab at (780) 507-0051 or email to hpfishandgame@hotmail.com.

Anyone wishing to volunteer, may phone Deanna Basarab at (780) 536-7495.