Grouard residential lot up for bids

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A parcel of land in Grouard that went unsold in Big Lakes County’s public land sale last year will again go up for bids.

At its regular meeting March 8, council approved a motion to set a public land sale for property at 40 Mission St. (Plan 5688MC, Block 2, Lot 2) with a reserve bid of $4,000.

“I think we have to put it out to the public,” Reeve Robert Nygaard said.

The property was one of 52 county-owned lots up for bids in the land sale last June conducted by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

No sale on the lot was completed.

Pat Olansky, director of planning and development, told council the lot has been vacant for many years.

At its regular meeting Jan. 22, council received a request from Grouard resident Mitchell Chali- foux to buy the lot to establish a residence in the future.

During discussion, council requested more information about the auction contract before making a decision.

Olansky updated council March 8.

Administration confirms the contract was reviewed and discussed with the Ritchie Bros. real estate manager, she said.