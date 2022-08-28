Grouard land use up for public hearing

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An application to redistrict a lot in Grouard for residential purposes has passed the first step by Big Lakes County.

At its regular meeting Aug. 10, council gave first reading to amend the land-use bylaw to redistrict Plan 1904V, Block X to hamlet resident district from urban reserve.

The county received an application from property owner Kyle Borman to redistrict the lot, says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

Borman purchased the parcel in the county’s land auction June 15, she notes.

“He wishes to place a sea can, two residential vehicles and a future cabin on the lot,” Olansky says.

“However, recreational vehicle site and a cabin are neither a permitted nor discretionary in the current district.”

A public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14 in the council chambers at 1 p.m.

“An application for the development permit has been submitted and will conform to the land-use bylaw once redistricting is completed,” Olansky says.

The purpose of the hamlet residential district is to allow a variety of residential land uses of a smaller scale and higher density compare to hamlet estate, she says. According to the Grouard Area Structure Plan, the parcel is located within the highway development area .

The old town area consists primarily of the lands in the core where most people live, land with access to municipal services and home to much of the employment and heritage of Grouard.

The area focuses on attracting local commercial services to residents, providing better trail connections and highlighting the hamlet’s heritage.