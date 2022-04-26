Grouard cleans up for Earth Day

Grouard residents are ready to clean up the community after receiving money from Big Lakes County.

At its regular meeting April 13, council approved a hamlet clean-up grant for $1,000 requested by the Grouard Seniors’ Association.

The club is organizing a community clean-up on April 24 to celebrate Earth Day on April 22, Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services, told council.

“Funding would go toward purchasing garbage bags, gloves, refreshments and prizes for volunteers who will help for the clean-up,” Hawken said.

Dedicated funding for the hamlet clean-up was not included in council’s 2022 budget; however, the budget had $4,200 in allocated funds in events and sponsorship.