Grouard children under 10! Have we got a deal for you!

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Grouard Seniors are holding a contest for children and youth which is sure to provide community spirit and provide a terrific prize at the same time.

Children under 10 years of age are encouraged to draw a picture about Grouard while children and youth 11-17 years-old are invited to write a page on the topic, “If you could change one thing about Grouard, what would you change?”

Entries will be accepted by the Grouard Seniors in the parking lot at Kapawe’no School between 11 a.m. and noon Wednesday, July 17. No exceptions!

All entries which show a reasonable effort for their age will receive wristband to the Elks Pro Rodeo West Coast Amusements midway. The wristbands can be picked up between 1-2 p.m. in the parking lot at Kapawe’no School Wednesday, July 24. No exceptions!

Benefits are twofold, say the Grouard Seniors. It will save parents money and teach children and youth to work for something they want!

Children and youth are reminded to please write clearly their name, age, phone number and address (the one on the blue sign in front of your home) on the back of their entry.