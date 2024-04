At its March 27 meeting, Grimshaw town council reviewed a request from the Harvest Moon Festival Committee requesting council’s continued financial support for the “Fun Zone” at the 2024 Harvest Moon Festival.

The Fun Zone will include bouncy play structures, carnival games, face painters, and increased activities for teenagers and young adults.

The Harvest Moon Festival is scheduled for Sept. 4 in Grimshaw.

Council approved to provide $5,000 to sponsor the Fun Zone.