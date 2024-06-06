Grimshaw council meets with Holy Family to discuss Hockey Academy

The use of the Grimshaw Huskies dressing room at the Mile Zero Regional Multiplex will be granted to Holy Family School for its hockey program this coming season.

Provided, however, the Huskies do not return to the NPHL.

Terry Hogan, principal of Holy Family School, and the school’s educator, Carson Ewing, met with Grimshaw town council May 22 to request the use of the Huskies room for their upcoming Hockey Academy Program. Launching in the 2024-25 school year, the program will offer 25 spots for students in Grades 7-9.

Council praised Hogan and Ewing for their efforts and approved the request, contingent on the Huskies not operating during the 2024-25 hockey season.