Griffin named new St. Andrew’s principal

Angela Mary Griffin

Richard Froese

South Peace News

St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie welcomes a new principal when the 2023-24 school year starts.

Angela Mary Griffin was appointed the new principal, states a Holy Family Catholic Regional Division news release dated July 4.

She succeeds Marc Lamoureux, who retired after being principal the last 21-1/2 years at St. Andrew’s and 31 years on staff.

Griffin is delighted to join the staff at St. Andrew’s and HFCRD.

“I feel blessed to join such a great Division,” Griffin says.

“My focus is to encourage a legacy of servant leadership steeped in Catholic tradition, faith, love, hope, compassion, acceptance, inclusion and respect.”

Holy Family Supt. Betty Turpin says Griffin has extensive experience in rural and Catholic schools, which will benefit St. Andrew’s and the school division.

“Angela brings such a wealth of experience to to our Division,” Turpin says.

“Her experience in northern Canada and her devotion to the Catholic faith makes her a great fit for St. Andrew’s and our division.”

Griffin taught for more than 23 years in Catholic school divisions in southwestern Ontario, mostly as a secondary school English teacher.

She taught at two secondary schools in two different northern Canadian fly-in Indigenous communities.

Griffin also worked as a program support teacher at Ecole Saint Patrick High School in Yellowknife, before she became the principal at Fort Providence at an Indigenous school.

She was born in Scotland and grew up in London, Ontario.

Griffin attended Catholic elementary and secondary schools and further graduated from the University of Western Ontario. She returned to Scotland to attend teachers’ college.

Griffin earned a Master’s degree in Vienna, Austria in 2015.