Greenview’s carbon capture plan endorsed

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County supports the M.D. of Greenview in its application to the provincial government for carbon capture in its industrial area.

At its regular meeting April 13, council approved a letter of support to Greenview for carbon capture sequestration [CCS] in the Greenview Industrial Gateway area.

“We believe that the [Gateway area] is great for economic development that will create thousands of jobs in the area,” Reeve Robert Nygaard wrote in the letter of support.

“Attaching CCS attributes will create a world-leading net-zero eco-industrial development which ensures long-term sustainability.

“We hope the application Greenview submits becomes successful so the [Gateway araa] can create long-term job opportunities, local business retention and growth for all sections of the entire region.”

Based in Valleyview, Greenview reached a historic agreement in 2021 with the provincial government and purchased 809 hectares of Crown land focused on creating a centralized industrial hub that balances the opportunity to create jobs and support a strong economy with the global effort to contain carbon emissions, Greenview Reeve Tyler Olsen wrote in a letter to Big Lakes.

“In the spirit of continuous improvement, carbon capture, transportation and sequestration, management processes are being explored to reduce the carbon footprint at the GIG,” Olsen added.

“Sequestering carbon emitted at [Gateway] and nearby surface reef structure will result in recognition of [Gateway] as a world-leading net-zero eco-industrial development.

“This would set a new gold standard for the creation of new industrial areas of and kind globally.”

A first agreement in the project has been signed with Northern Petrochemical Corporation to construct a $2.5 billion natural-gas-to- blue-methanol and blue ammonia production on the GIG site that will generate 4,000 construction jobs and 400 full-time permanent positions.

“Numerous international companies have expressed interest in investing in this transformational project,” Olsen wrote.