Green lands new job at PRSD

Elizabeth Green

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A former principal at two schools in Peace River School Division has accepted a new job within the Division.



Elizabeth Green will be PRSD’s assistant superintendent of Human Resources effective Aug. 1.



Green received her Bachelor of Education in 1985 from Memorial University of Newfoundland in St. John’s, where she later obtained her Master of Education in Educational Administration in 1990.



She began her teaching career in 1986 at A.R. Scammell All-Grade School on Change Islands, N.L. and has held several administrative positions in K-12 and elementary schools since 1992 including vice-principal and principal positions at various schools throughout Newfoundland.



Green has also worked as a senior education officer – Human Resources at the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District where she was responsible for supervising the human resources for 267 schools and over 1,200 teaching staff.



Throughout her career, Green has continued her professional development and education including an Advanced Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages Certificate and certification in Conflict Management and Resolution and Harassment Investigation.



In addition to her extensive education, Green brings a wealth of leadership and experience from her role as principal of five different large schools in Newfoundland and Alberta including E. E. Oliver Elementary School in Fairview and Springfield Elementary School in Peace River, both part of PRSD.