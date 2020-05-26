Green appointed principal at Springfield

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Elizabeth Green

Ecole Springfield Elementary School in Peace River will welcome Elizabeth Green as its new principal when the new school year opens in September.



She will start the position Aug. 26, says a news release from Peace River School Division.



Green brings a wealth of leadership and experience from her role as principal at E.E. Oliver Elementary School in Fairview for the past four years.



She began her teaching career in 1986 in Newfoundland and Labrador at A.R. Scammell All-Grade School on Change Islands.



Green has held several administrative positions in schools from kindergarten to Grade 12 since 1992, including vice-principal and principal positions at various schools throughout Newfoundland and Labrador.



She also worked as a senior education officer – human resources at the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District.



Throughout her career, Green has continued her professional development and education including an Advanced Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages [TESOL] Certificate and certification in Conflict Management and Resolution and Harassment Investigation.



Green received her Bachelor of Education in 1985 from Memorial University, where she later obtained her Master of Education in Educational Administration in 1990.