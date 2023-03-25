Grease a problem in sewer lines

It is a problem that comes up from time to time and completely preventable with a little care by people.

Twice in the last month, sewer lines in McLennan have become clogged with cooking grease, CAO Lorraine Willier reported at council’s March 13 meeting.

“We had sewer line problems and both times the blockage was caused by cooking grease,” says Willier.

“You can’t pour cooking oil or grease down the sink drain as it hardens then causes sewage to back up.”

“It’s known, keep a can (to pour grease in),” said Councillor Sue Delaurier.

While it never seems like much, grease can accumulate quickly.

“If everyone pours a little, it becomes a big problem,” said Mayor Jason Doris.