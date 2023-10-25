Grazing workshop at Triangle Nov. 10

Cows graze in a lush pasture. A workshop at Triangle Nov. 10 will provide valuable information to farmers and ranchers.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

A Forest Grazing Workshop has been rescheduled for ranchers or interested participants to take part on Nov. 10.

The workshop was initially planned for September, but early harvest postponed the event. Interested participants will gather at the Triangle Hall 15 km west of High Prairie for a day-long information session on grazing methodologies.

The event will focus on several topics running from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Northern Sunrise County’s environmental program coordinator Katie Bartman says the workshop is being hosted in collaboration with Northern Sunrise County, Big Lakes County, the Peace Country Beef & Forage Association (PCBFA), Cows & Fish, the Agroforestry and Woodlot Extension Society (AWES), and members from Agriculture & Irrigation & Alberta Wildfire.

“All of the workshop will be in class now as we are assuming the weather may not be the best for a field portion,” says Bartman.

“Anyone interested in learning about enhanced grazing management, as well as forward management when dealing with natural events like drought, floods, and wildfires (should attend).”

The event will showcase short presentations from the many collaborators, as well as an opportunity for attendees to have a more in-depth conversation with presenters regarding specific topics of interest.

Topics discussed will include Weed and Plant ID and Management, Riparian Areas, Forest Restoration, Basics of Wildfire Preparedness, Forest & Forage Recovery/Forward Management.

“We’re excited to host this workshop as it’s an opportunity for attendees to learn about lands that they may not have seen as potential grazing lands, and how to manage them for long-term sustainability and resiliency in times of difficult growing conditions,” says Bartman.

“We are hoping this workshop will be an opportunity for attendees to learn land management techniques they may not have known, link them with organizations and programs/ support available, as well as provide a deeper understanding of the workings of a healthy ecosystem and how to manage the land for sustainability and resiliency,” she adds.