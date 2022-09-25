Goulet gets nod for PRSD’s Friends of Education Award

Wendy Goulet

Peace River School Division employee Wendy Goulet has been selected as the division’s 2022 nominee for the Friends of Education Award.

An administrative assistant for Aboriginal services, she continues to make ongoing significant contributions to support student learning across the division, says a PRSD news release Sept. 7.

The award is presented by the Alberta School Boards Association and each zone selects one winner.

It recognizes individuals or organizations who are committed to improve education for students and who have made an important impact to education in Alberta.

The school division is proud to nominate Goulet for the award and appreciates her willingness to connect educators, students and community members to opportunities that allow for engagement and participation in local cultures and for learning about local history from an Indigenous perspective in a meaningful and heartfelt way.

Goulet leads the Peace River Aboriginal Interagency Committee.

Known for her tireless dedication to the community, she has created many opportunities for all students and staff to learn more deeply about Indigenous cultures.

Each year, she dedicates countless hours to ensure the Peace River Powwow takes place.

When it was not possible for everyone to gather during COVID-19 restrictions, she embraced virtual means to continue the powwow.

She also creates many opportunities for Elders and knowledge keepers to share their wisdom online.

Goulet helped organize events at Riverfront Park in Peace River to acknowledge the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30 (2021) and will continue to do so in 2022 as well.

She has also not hesitated to enter classrooms to offer her support.

Goulet has helped facilitate the Peace River regional blanket exercise to enable students to understand more deeply about local history.

As well, she has helped guide students in how they can support Sisters in Spirit events which are meant to remember and raise awareness about local Indigenous women, girls and men who have been murdered or gone missing.

The PRSD school board also works alongside Wendy who has offered advice about how to best demonstrate our respect for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation and how to begin the process to bring the Treaty 8 flag and the Metis flag into the boardroom before resuming flag-raising ceremonies for all PRSD schools.