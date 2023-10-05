Good Shepherd School choir leader in spotlight

Nicola Quigley

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Peace River school choir leader was featured in a weekly online promotion by the Alberta Music Advocacy Alliance (AMAA).

Good Shepherd School teacher and choir leader Nicola Quigley was profiled in the AMAA’s weekly Spotlight Series, which celebrates music within Alberta communities.

The profile was posted on the AMAA Facebook page on Sept. 22.

Quigley was nominated for the AMAA Spotlight Series by her peers at the Alberta Orff Association, says a Holy Family Catholic Regional Division news release dated Sept. 27.

“Showing children the beauty of music and how it brings us all together is a passion,” Quigley says.

“It’s been a blessing to be able to share my love of music with our students for the last 30-plus years.”

Holy Family Supt. Betty Turpin says Quigley deserves provincial recognition.

“All of Nicola’s contributions over the last 30-plus years with our division have been a true blessing,” Turpin says.

“It’s hard to find someone with as much energy and passion for teaching music to our students so this is a well-deserved recognition for a great teacher and a wonderful woman.”

The Orff Approach is a teaching method that combines movement, drama and speech into lessons.

Quigley directs a Grade 4-6 choir and teaches, the profiles states.

She has also been the director of the Peace River Community Choir that she started more than 10 years ago.