Golf event to raise money for hall

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Falher Community Hall is gearing up for its first-ever golf tournament to help raise funds for the facility.

The tournament will be held on June 23 at 5-Star Golf Course south of Falher, with a 10 a.m. start time.

“The tournament is to raise funds for the Falher Community Hall in a fun way that brings the community together,” says Societe du Centre Communautaire Riviere la Paix Vice president Paige Wolfe.

“The tournament is going to be a ton of fun and will help raise necessary funds to keep the Falher Community Hall operating,” she adds.

The total cost for the 18-hole game is $100 per player and will include both lunch and dinner, as well as

prizes.

“Every par 3 has a hole-in-one prize with prizes of cash and all-terrain vehicles,” says Wolfe.

“Over $50,000 in hole-in-one prizes will be included, a 50/50, and a live Calcutta auction.”

All proceeds from the event will be used towards the operating costs of the Falher Community Hall, also commonly known as Centre Chevaliers.

Main Sponsors for the event include Goodon Industries, Smoky Seed, Honey Bunny, Peace Country Equipment, Triple G Trucking, Goldenview Seeds, and Redline Powercraft. CKRP Radio Station will also be live at the event.

If you are interested in participating in the tournament, please call Wolfe at (780) 837-6222.