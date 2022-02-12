Glenmary women win home tournament

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Glenmary Lady Saints, of Peace River, proved their provincial high school basketball ranking as they won their home tournament Jan. 28-29.

Glenmary beat the Fairview Cobras 67-52 in the final of 48th annual Glenmary Red-and-Gold Basketball Tournament.

The title game in the six-team tournament featured two ranked 2A girl’s teams with No. 5 Glenmary and No. 10 Fairview in the latest poll Jan. 17.

Paige Massier led the Lady Saints with 29 points and was named the tournament’s most valuable player.

Lala Saluna added 11 points.

Head coach Brad Harrop says Glenmary players showed their strengths and skills.

“Our team had a very strong tournament with wins by 57 points, 64 points, 43 points and then the final by 15 points,” Harrop says.

He says the Lady Saints players deserve to be ranked in the province.

“The ranking comes from achieving an eight-win-one-loss record,” Harrop says.

“As seen from the tournament scores, we are scoring lots of points, so we are given credit for the convincing wins.”

Glenmary defeated the E.W. Pratt Chargers, of High Prairie, 81-38 in the semifinal.

Massier and Saluna each scored 21 points.

The Lady Saints also knocked off the crosstown Peace High Nomads, of Peace River, 77-20.

Massier amassed 34 points against the Nomads.

Glenmary caged the Hillside Cougars, of Valleyiew 80-16.

Massier led the way with 17 points while Paloma Greidanus added 12.

Pratt defeated Peace High to finish third.