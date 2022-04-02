Glenmary women place fourth at provincials

The Peace River Glenmary Saints placed fourth at provincials in Black Diamond March 17-19. In the front row, left-right, are Paige Massier, Lala Saluna, Layna Lepka, Sophia Lappaie, and Kieara Tucker. In the back row, left-right, are coach Janice Purcha, coach Courtney Waites, Amber Branderhorst, Averi Gauvreau, Hailey Fortin, Avery Lepka, Paloma Greidanus, Thea Thompson, Rhiannon Broatch, and coach Brad Harrop.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Glenmary Lady Saints finished just short of a medal in the 2022 Alberta High School 2A Girls Basketball Championships.

Seeded No. 3, Glenmary placed fourth in the 10-team tournament March 17-19 at Oilfields High School in Black Diamond.

The Saints lost 69-43 to the No. 4 ranked Edmonton Christian Lions in the bronze medal game of the tournament.

Paige Massier led the Saints with 13 points while Théa Thompson scored 10 points.

Head coach Brad Harrop says the team represented the school well.

“We are very proud to finish fourth of of 72 2A teams in the province,” says Harrop.

“The girls were very excited to represent the Northwest zone.”

In the semifinal on the winners’ side, Glenmary fell 71-54 to the No. 2 ranked Lethbridge Immanuel Christian Eagles.

Massier sank 16 points and scored Thompson for the Saints.

“The girls fought hard but Immanuel was was very skilled team,” Harrop says.

Glenmary edged the No. 6 Three Hills Royals 44-41 in the opening round to advance on the winners’ side of the tournament.

Massier was again high scorer after draining 16 points to lead the Saints while Thompson added 10.

“Nerves were a big part of the first game,” Harrop says.

The longtime Glen- mary coach says the future looks optimistic for the Saints.

“The Saints are excited for next season,” Harrop says.

“We will have nine returning players and some good young players coming up.”