Glenmary welcomes teachers

Rebecca Hillier Paul Filaber

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Glenmary School in Peace River welcomes new teachers.

Paul Filaber teaches Social Studies in French immersion.

He has been teaching for nine years in various communities, including Fond-du-Lac and Montreal Lake in Saskatchewan, Langfang and Kaifeng, China and in Ontario in Mississauga, Brampton and Hamilton.

He has become active in Dungeons and Dragons and tabletop gaming clubs in the school and plans to coach basketball.

Rebecca Hillier teaches Math 10-3, Math 20-3, Math 30-3, Biology 20 and Chemistry 20 for Holy Family CyberHigh.

She previously taught in Calgary and Edmonton before she worked with EMS dispatch the past 10 years.

Hillier has deep roots in the Peace River where she graduated from Peace River High.

She plans to get involved in school activities after the first semester.