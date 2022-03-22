Glenmary men win Northwest hoops title

The Peace River Glenmary Saints were crowned the 2022 Northwest Zone High School 2A Boys Basketball Champions on March 12. Left-right, are assistant coach Taylor Massier, Mikael Calixto, Tristan Ferino, Martin Gour, Jeka Sobze, Kurt Castro, Kayne Myers, Lakota Testawich, Jesse Schwiegert, Seth Parker, Laken Rein, Bryce Winder, Grayson Gempesaw, Kurt Saluna, Greg Villarin and head coach Jordan Loughlin. Missing in the photo are Andrew Smith and assistant coach JJ Saluna.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Glenmary Saints won the 2022 Northwest Zone High School 2A Boys Basketball champions on March 12.

Glenmary beat the La Crete Lancers 78-71 in the final in Fairview to qualify for the provincial championships March 17-19 in Calgary.

“The Saints clinched their provincial berth in a barn-burner of a game,” head coach Jordan Loughlin says.

Kurt Saluna led the way with 26 points, Seth Parker scored 24 points and Laken Rein added 11.

“We were in foul trouble much of the game and we found ourselves behind by six points late in the fourth quarter,” Loughlin says.

“But the boys battled back to take the lead.

“La Crete was forced to foul to try to get the lead back, but we knocked down our free throws to extend the lead late in the game.”

Glenmary beat the Sexsmith Sabres 95-75 in the semifinals to advance to the championship game.

Saluna sank 35 points, Kayne Myers drained 23 points and Parker scored 12.

The Saints caged the Valleyview Hillside Cougars 101-35 in their opening game.

Saluna paced Glenmary with 25 points, Parker scored 18, Kurt Castro hit for 17 points and Grayson Gempesaw added 11.

Glenmary was seeded No. 6 in the 10-team provincial tournament in Calgary Bearspaw Christian School.

Heading into the tournament, the head coach was optimistic about the Saints’ chances.

“I am very excited to see where we stack up with the top teams in the province,” he says.

“We are looking to put Glenmary on the map for boys’ basketball.

“This is a very special team, not many teams around like this very often.”

He says the team has come a long way.

“We started the season with only four returning players and we have really come together as a family,” Loughlin says.

He adds the players surpassed his expectations as they improved as players and as a team every day.

The Saints went into the provincial tournament undefeated in 26 games.

Besides winning the zone title, Glenmary won five tournaments, including their 48th annual Glenmary Red-and-Gold Tournament, and the ninth annual Tonesha Walker Memorial Tournament at E.W. Pratt School in High Prairie.