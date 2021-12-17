Glenmary men win hoops title

The Peace River Glenmary Saints won the ninth annual Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament at E.W. Pratt School in High Prairie. In the front row, left-right, are Martin Gour, Kurt Saluna, Kurt Castro, Grayson Gempesaw, Jeka Sobze and Blayke Mouille. In the back row, left-right, are J.J. Saluna, assistant coach Taylor Massier, Seth Parker, Lakota Testawich, Kayne Myers, Jesse Schweigert, Bryce Winder, Andrew Smith, Laken Rein, Greg Villarin and head coach Jordan Loughlin.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Glenmary Saints won the ninth annual Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament in High Prairie hosted by the E.W. Pratt Chargers on Dec. 3-4.

The Saints beat the host Chargers 89-60 in the final of the seven-team tournament that was cancelled last year by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Kurt Saluna drained 29 points to lead the offence for the Saints who led 23-20 after the first quarter, 47-41 at the half and 72-46 after three.

Seth Parker scored 19 points, Laken Rein, added 19 and Kayne Myers 13 points.

Zylo Badger led the Chargers with 13 points. Mondi Lascuna scored 12 points and Emmanual Espinosa added 11.

Glenmary head coach Jordan Loughlin says the Saints showed their abilities and potential.

“This group is really special,” Loughlin says.

“I really look forward to what they can accomplish as a team this year.”

After a year off, coaches and players are excited to return to action.

“It’s great to get back on the court again,” Loughlin says.

Before the tournament, the Saints played two exhibition games, he says.

Glenmary beat the Fox Creek Flames 105-63 in the semifinal to reach the title game.

The Saints edged the Fairview St. Thomas More Kodiaks 39-33 in their opening game.

Pratt won two games in a three-team round-robin format on their way to the final.

The Chargers beat the Donnelly G.P. Vanier Vipers 41-15 in their first game. Espinosa led the Chargers with nine points.

Brett Heckbert scored seven points for Vanier.

Pratt defeated the Peace High Nomads, of Peace River, 56-44 in their second game. Lascuna led the Chargers with 26 points, including five three-point baskets. Keenan Price added 10 points.

Jayden McPhee scored 12 points for the Nomads while Colby Wood added 10.

Peace High finished third after the Nomads doused Fox Creek 65-42.

Wood chipped in 17 points to lead the way while McPhee added 12.