Girouxville’s new rink reaches completion

Village of Girouxville’s new rink, the result of four years of hard work and dedication by the Girouxville Enhancement Committee.

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

After four years of planning, coordinating and fundraising, Girouxville Enhancement Committee has finally achieved its goal and the new Girouxville rink is now ready for ice.



On July 24, Trevor Zahara, owner of Peak Play a company based in Edmonton that creates play and recreation installations finished putting on the boards to complete the main rink structure.



Zaraha and his crew installed high-quality boards that he says are comparable to the boards used at Northlands Coliseum.



Peak Play installs recreational and play environments across Canada and around the world, but this project was of particular interest to Zaraha whose family are from Culp.



Zaraha said he was pleased to return to the region and work on the Girouxville rink where he skated as a kid.



With only a few small details still to take care of, a very impressive new rink is now a reality.



President of the Girouxville Enhancement Ccommittee Alex Brochu says that when details are in place the committee and the Village of Girouxville will hold a grand opening event.



Brochu says the official opening may happen before harvest time and if not, maybe in late fall or early winter, possibly when the ice is in.



“We still have new lights to put, the basketball nets and a few other sports items that will be added on. We also need to do some landscaping and attach the change room shack where people can tie up their skates.”



Brochu says the committee is considering using the change room to display a thank you notice to all the sponsors and acknowledgment of everyone who help the project.



“We are looking forward to seeing people using the rink, and the Girouxville Enhancement Committee is very, very thankful for the support we have received over the four years.”