Girouxville renews land lease

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Village of Girouxville council has renewed a rental lease agreement for a lot at 5224 – 51 St. owned by council.

At its meeting Oct. 12, council renewed the agreement for another year at $30 a month.

CAO Estelle Girard says the fee remains the same as it was when the original agreement started in 2020.

The agreement allows the lease holder to use the property for personal use.

Any party may terminate the agreement by any party providing 14 day’s notice, on or before June 30, 2023 or if council sells the property.