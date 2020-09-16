Girouxville councillor resigns

Carmen Ewing

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A longtime member of the Village of Girouxville council has stepped down.



Carmen Ewing resigned after serving on council for almost 25 years.



Girouxville council discussed the resignation at its regular meeting Sept. 9.



“When it’s time to go, it’s time to go,” says Ewing, who submitted a letter of resignation after the regular meeting Aug. 12.



She served on council from October 1995 to August 2020.



Elected by council, Ewing served as mayor from October 1998 to October 2017 and deputy mayor from October 2017 to August 2020.



Before coming to Girouxville, Ewing served on council for the Town of Fairview for four-and-a-half years and I.D. 21 council for two-and-a-half years.



She resigns one year before municipal elections are scheduled for Oct. 18, 2021.



However, council does not plan to hold a byelection to fill the seat, says CAO Estelle Girard.



She says council is required to get authority from Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard, MLA for Grande Prairie.



“Council is requesting to the minister not to hold a byelection,” Girard says.



If the request is approved, village council would serve with a mayor and three councillors.



Ewing trusts the vacant seat will create an opportunity for someone new to come on board.



“I hope younger people step up,” Ewing says.



She says the position is a positive role.



“I found that serving on council is very rewarding,” Ewing says.