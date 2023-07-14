Giroux awarded Lesser Slave Watershed Council bursary July 14, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Ayla Giroux, centre, was awarded the Lesser Slave Watershed Council’s third annual, 2023 Elliott & Rosche Memorial Bursary June 22. Above, Giroux receives the $1,000 bursary from LSWC executive director Meghan Payne, left, and LSWC coordinator Kate Lovsin. Giroux, a long-time resident of the watershed region, is attending her first year of post-secondary at the University of Alberta, pursuing a degree in Conservation Biology. LSWC thanks all applicants and wishes Giroux the best of luck in her studies. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email