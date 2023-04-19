Gautreau new Big Lakes CAO

Jerry Gautreau

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County welcomes Jerry Gautreau as its new chief administrative officer.

“I look forward to working with council and staff and meeting with the residents of Big Lakes and hearing their ideas regarding the future of Big Lakes,” says Gautreau, who started April 5.

“As someone coming from a rural municipality that shares similar values such as a robust sense of community, unwavering integrity and a commitment to accountability, I find that Big Lakes directly aligns with my principles and desired lifestyle.’

He has 25 years experience in municipal government, including senior advisor for the City of Strathmore and deputy reeve of Rocky View County, where he was appointed as an alternate for the Calgary Metropolitan Region Board.

“As a forward-thinking individual with a regional perspective, I strongly believe that fostering collaborative partnerships with our municipal and Indigenous neighbours can yield mutual benefits,” Gautreau says.

“By working together in this manner, we can cultivate stronger relationships and promote sustainable economic growth for our entire northern region.

“Drawing upon my business expertise and in-depth understanding of government operations, I am confident in my ability to successfully secure grants and attract additional business ventures to our area.”

He has a passion to reach out into the community to help build the future.

“Part of my leadership approach is to maintain an open-door policy and foster an inclusive environment where residents and employees alike feel empowered to contribute to the overall vision and growth of the community we serve,” Gautreau says.

“I aim to proactively establish strong relationships with our neighbouring communities and plan to engage in meetings with our councillors and residents toe explore collaborative opportunities that can benefit Big Lakes as a whole.

“I look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue with developers and investors to drive forward the development and prosperity of our community.”

Gautreau also holds a National Advanced Certificate in Local Authority Administration form the University of Alberta, a Masters in Business from the University of Toronto and a Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety from the University of New Brunswick.

He succeeds interim CAO Roy Brideau, who served as interim CAO since Oct. 6.