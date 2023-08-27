Gauchier, Shantz win HP Open titles

High Prairie Open 2023 men’s championship flight winner Tyler Shantz, left, receives the trophy from High Prairie and District Golf Club president Steven Matthews.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Competition was strong at the 54th annual High Prairie Open at the High Prairie and District Golf Course held Aug. 12-13.

Jackie Gauchier captured the women’s championship.

Tyler Shantz won the men’s championship flight.

The tournament attracted 84 golfers, event organizer and club manager Lee Hunt says.

“It’s right on par for what we have had in the past several years,” Hunt says.

Competition was solid in the tournament that attracted 70 men and 14 women, he says.

“It was tight competition in both the men’s and women’s championship flights as three or four golfers in each flight had a chance to win it in the final few holes,” Hunt says.

Shantz won the men’s title with a score of 153, just three ahead of Al Anderson and Darby Berg, who tied for second with 156.

Gauchier captured the women’s championship with a score of 184, four ahead of Elisha Cunningham.