Fung, Robbins medal at weighlifting championships

Colby Robbins, of Falher, does a deadlift of 120 kg at the Alberta Powerlifting Union provincials, held in Slave Lake July 8-10. Robbins won a bronze medal in her Female 63 kg class.

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

A former High Prairie woman was among the winners at the Alberta Powerlifting Union provincials in Slave Lake July 8-10.

Samantha Fung won her age and weight class, lifting 12.5 kg more than her nearest competitor. Her top lifts were 145 kg in the deadlift, 87.5 kg in the bench press and 147.5 kg in the squat.

Colby Robbins, of Falher, lifted a total of 307.5 kg in the three lifting events [dead lift , squat and bench press], good for third place. Her best lifts were 137.5 kg in the deadlift, 60 kg in the bench press and 110 kg in the squat.

Around 140 athletes took part in the competition, says meet organizer Khalil Mouallem, adding he received many positive comments, both about the tournament and the community. He says he’d heard the usual remarks prior to about having to come to ‘the middle of nowhere,’ – that type of thing.

Maria Frank, of Athabasca, made a big impression on everybody in the MRC when she bench-pressed 138 kg [304.2 lbs] in her final lift.

“She only weighs 132 lbs!” says meet organizer Khalil Mouallem.

Her lift was the most anybody in her category has ever bench pressed, Mouallem says.

“Not only in her weight class was that the heaviest bench ever, but in any weight class ever in Alberta. This includes women who weigh 100 lbs more then she does.”