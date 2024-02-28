Funds denied for Joussard Harbour

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County remains uncommitted to provide funds to a Joussard organization to cover costs to maintiin a local harbour on Slave Lake.

Joussard Harbour Authority (JHA) president Guy L’Heureux pleaded for funding from Big Lakes council at its regular meeting Feb. 14.

He requested $35,000 for the JHA to pay back some of the $80,000 the Joussard Community Association (JCA) contributed in 2023 for the JHA to dredge the Mission Creek Harbour.

Council turned down a request June 14, 2023 from the JCA for emergency funding of $40,000 to assist with the cost for the JHA to dredge the Mission Creek Harbour.

The request does not comply with the policy for emergency capital grant funding since the land is not owned by Big Lakes, CAO Dave Reynolds said at the time.

L’Heureux says the JHA charges user fees but more money is needed to maintain the harbour.

“Maybe would be get funding from the County to help keep it operating,” said L’Heureux, a former Joussard councillor the municipality.

“We’ve never asked the County for funding before,”

L’Heureux notes the JHA has maintained the harbour for about the past 10 years.

He also spoke with Big Lakes grants officer Samantha Smith, who says funding from any government for that is scarce.

“The provincial government has never given us a dime,” L’Heureux says.

He says the harbour is essential to the region.

“We need that harbour, it’s the only public harbour in Joussard.

“It will enhance access to the lake and is a good way to promote tourism.”

The JHA maintains the harbour.

Reynolds says the Government of Canada owns the harbour managed by Fisheries and Oceans Canada. (DFO).

“They don’t give us any funding,” L’Heureux said.

The DFO gave the JHA authority to dredge the harbour in 2023, but provided no funding, Joussard Councillor Richard Mifflin said at the June 14, 2023 meeting.

Acting reeve Lane Monteith thanked L’Heureux for his 20-minute presentation with a brief response.

“We’’ll see what we can do,” Monteith said.