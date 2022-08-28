Fundraising past the goal

Robert Hunt, from Kinuso, has some kilometres to go, but has already passed her fundraising goal of $2,000 for the Great Cycle Challenge to raise money to fight kid’s cancer. As of Aug. 17, she had ridden 116 of 200 km and raised $2,753. Hunt is pictured here with her granddaughter Logan Sloan, who joined her on roller blades for the August 16 portion of the challenge.

Photo courtesy of Roberta Hunt