Robert Hunt, from Kinuso, has some kilometres to go, but has already passed her fundraising goal of $2,000 for the Great Cycle Challenge to raise money to fight kid’s cancer. As of Aug. 17, she had ridden 116 of 200 km and raised $2,753. Hunt is pictured here with her granddaughter Logan Sloan, who joined her on roller blades for the August 16 portion of the challenge.
Photo courtesy of Roberta Hunt
Fundraising past the goal
Robert Hunt, from Kinuso, has some kilometres to go, but has already passed her fundraising goal of $2,000 for the Great Cycle Challenge to raise money to fight kid’s cancer. As of Aug. 17, she had ridden 116 of 200 km and raised $2,753. Hunt is pictured here with her granddaughter Logan Sloan, who joined her on roller blades for the August 16 portion of the challenge.